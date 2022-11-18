See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Freya Marshall, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Freya Marshall, MD

Dr. Freya Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Marshall works at Tormed Women's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marshall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tormed Women's Medical Group
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 602, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 326-5150
  2. 2
    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 517-4759
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I have been a patient of Tormed Women's Medical group for 25 years. Dr Marshall is an ideal doctor. She is very understanding, helpful and understands your experience which offers a personal touch that you need to see in obstetrics. I'd have to agree with the wait times. I do not understand that while you ar4e the only pstent in the office, you hear people conversing all around you but they let you freeze in that patient room for 30 minutes before they come in to help you. Everything is in the room when you arrive so you know they are aware of who you are and what you are there for. If I made people wait 30 minutes before I met with them in my practice they'd never come back! Please work on this doctors. There's nothing worse than taking two hours to get an average and simple visit handled. But Tormed is great. Dr. Naghi delivered my last child. My labor was so fast that he missed the first birth as he was not on call late on a Sunday night. He, Dr. Marshall, their PA's and the office staff are very warm, caring and courteous practitioners.
    Female After Children — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Freya Marshall, MD
    About Dr. Freya Marshall, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760711220
    Education & Certifications

    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    • University of Southern Calfornia
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.