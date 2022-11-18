Overview of Dr. Freya Marshall, MD

Dr. Freya Marshall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Tormed Women's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.