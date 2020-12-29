Overview of Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD

Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Silverstein works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.