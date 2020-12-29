Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD
Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Dr. Silverstein's Office Locations
Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-7228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
South Palm Beach Nephrology3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 752-9636Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 120, Wellington, FL 33414 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
South Palm Beach Nephrology1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 965-7228
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Clear One Health Plans
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Silverstein has been taking care of me for years. She is one of the finest kidney doctors in this state. I would never go to anyone else. She was an enormous help in getting my kidney transplant and always puts her patients health first! I have recommended her to other patients and they love her also.
About Dr. Freya Silverstein, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669467460
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
