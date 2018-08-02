Dr. Friday Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Friday Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. Friday Simpson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Doctor Friday's2501 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 522-0252Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I hit the jackpot when I lucked into the office of Dr friday & Miss Barbara. I love the consistency with Doc. Friday and Barb. I have always been treated with respect almost like family.I get top notch from signing in to signing out. Number 1 practice in the tristate . Im blessed!
About Dr. Friday Simpson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851503411
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Of Med
- J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.