Overview

Dr. Friedrich Loura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. Loura works at Western WA Med Grp Gastro in Everett, WA with other offices in Anacortes, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.