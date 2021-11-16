Dr. Frinette Checo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Checo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frinette Checo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frinette Checo, MD
Dr. Frinette Checo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Checo's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine - Kim140 Kimel Park Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-7250
- 2 575 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 305, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (804) 730-0432
Hospital Affiliations
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, kind, persistent in problem solving, intelligent, personable.
About Dr. Frinette Checo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Checo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Checo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Checo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Checo has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Checo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Checo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Checo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Checo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Checo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.