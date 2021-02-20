Overview of Dr. Frita Fisher, MD

Dr. Frita Fisher, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Fisher works at Midtown Atlanta Nephrology, PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.