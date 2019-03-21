Dr. Van Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD
Dr. Frits Van Rhee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and UAMS Medical Center.
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-8000
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- UAMS Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Living with Multiple Myeloma is not an easy road to go down. Dr. VanRhee and his staff are extremely knowledgeable and caring. I was fortunate enough to have been steered to UAMS and Dr. VanRhee. I'm five years out now and feeling great now thanks to his and his staffs efforts. Highly recommend this facility and especially Dr. VanRhee.
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972693455
- Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
Dr. Van Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Rhee works at
Dr. Van Rhee has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.