Dr. Fritz-Henry Volmar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fritz-Henry Volmar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Volmar works at
Locations
Neck To Back Peoria LLC5105 N GLEN PARK PLACE RD, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 308-5900
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 212 N Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a history if G.I bleeding this man has saved my life more than once. If it were not for him I probably would not be here !!
About Dr. Fritz-Henry Volmar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447351077
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volmar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volmar works at
Dr. Volmar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Volmar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volmar.
