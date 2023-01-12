Overview

Dr. Fritz-Henry Volmar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Volmar works at OSF Gastroenterology in Peoria, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.