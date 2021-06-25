Dr. Fritz Jean-Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fritz Jean-Pierre, MD
Overview of Dr. Fritz Jean-Pierre, MD
Dr. Fritz Jean-Pierre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Jean-Pierre's Office Locations
Fritz Jean-Pierre MD55 Whitcher St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 919-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fritz Jean-Pierre, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770735151
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago Program
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean-Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean-Pierre works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Pierre.
