Dr. Froylan Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Froylan Gonzalez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 386-5221
Georgia Urology-Canton145 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-7246
Georgia Urology5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1844
Georgia Urology790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 720-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr Gonzalez for 5 years. i had prostate cancer and had the surgery last August. He truly cares about his patients and I recommend him for anyone who has prostate issues. He's a great doctor
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760594303
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
