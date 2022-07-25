Dr. Irigoyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fructuoso Irigoyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fructuoso Irigoyen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univerrsidad Autonoma De Chihuahua and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Irigoyen works at
Locations
The Center, Comprehensive Mental Health711 N McColl Rd Ste A, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 627-3738
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and doesn’t just hand out medication.
About Dr. Fructuoso Irigoyen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750364659
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- U New Mexico
- Univerrsidad Autonoma De Chihuahua
- Instituto Regional
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
