Overview of Dr. Fu Luan, MD

Dr. Fu Luan, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Luan works at Associates in Transplant Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.