Dr. Fuad Ramadan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramadan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fuad Ramadan, MD
Overview of Dr. Fuad Ramadan, MD
Dr. Fuad Ramadan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Ramadan works at
Dr. Ramadan's Office Locations
-
1
Melbourne Vascular & Endovascular Center PA1250 S Harbor City Blvd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-8919
-
2
Asheville Veteran Medical Center1100 Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (828) 298-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramadan?
Without a doubt, Dr. Ramadan and his staff is one of the best, if not the best teams in Brevard County. They did an outstanding job preparing me for my surgery. Dr. Ramadan did a fantastic job on my surgery and post-op discussions. He is one of the best vascular surgeons in the county and state. Thank you so much for everything!!!
About Dr. Fuad Ramadan, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1730178641
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramadan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramadan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramadan works at
Dr. Ramadan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramadan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramadan speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramadan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramadan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.