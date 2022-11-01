Overview

Dr. Fuad Turfah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Turfah works at Fuad H Turfah MD in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.