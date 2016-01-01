Overview

Dr. Fufu He, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences.



Dr. He works at Janlian Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.