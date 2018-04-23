Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD
Overview
Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Nishiyama works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Pharmacy2001 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Directions (513) 246-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nishiyama?
I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in March 2017. My AIC 12.6 and BS was nearly 900. I was put on injections in the stomach and then through some miracle, I found Dr. Nishiyama. She took me off all injections, talked to me about weight (220), put me on four pills per day and saw me in 30 days. My A1C was down to 5.6 and BS averaging 90. Today April 22, 2018. My weight is 175 and BS average is 80 and A1C is 4.5 Yes a real turn-around and I owe it all to Dr. Nishiyama...patient, brilliant woman
About Dr. Fumie Nishiyama, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518012459
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nishiyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishiyama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nishiyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nishiyama works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishiyama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishiyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishiyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.