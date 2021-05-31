Overview

Dr. Fundador Adajar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Artesia General Hospital, Carlsbad Medical Center, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Adajar works at Cardiovascular Assoc Of Roswell in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.