Dr. Furha Iram Cossor, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Furha Iram Cossor, MD
Overview of Dr. Furha Iram Cossor, MD
Dr. Furha Iram Cossor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Medical Center

Dr. Cossor's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Cancer Specialists-Plaza4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cossor is taking very good care of me....she'd given me a blood transfusion. I needed this badly, because the other hospital never did this-my heart became damaged without blood. The other thing she did was lower my Cancer drug- I haven't felt this good in years...she communicates with you on everything; and, is truthful concerning your prognosis. The staff is warm and knowledgeable, I truly thank God for Dr. Cossor!
About Dr. Furha Iram Cossor, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1760607360
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cossor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cossor accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cossor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cossor has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cossor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cossor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.