Dr. Furhan Yunus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Furhan Yunus, MD
Dr. Furhan Yunus, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Yunus works at
Dr. Yunus' Office Locations
-
1
Radiation Oncology5 Mobile Infirmary Cir # G-805, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2273
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings1331 Union Ave Ste 800, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 725-1785
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
Since 2015 and a diagnosis so Detremental and many scary moments he’s been best decision ever! Hes been my Dr since 2019… He’s sweet, kind and reassuring and also very good and directed to your needs and getting them done. He’s really reassuring now as cancers back in another tumor outside area of colon reaking dangerous steps ahead. Prayers and great educated surgical team makes a difference.
About Dr. Furhan Yunus, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326048356
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz Coll Med
- Methodist University Hospital
- King Edward Med Coll
