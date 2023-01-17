Overview of Dr. Furhan Yunus, MD

Dr. Furhan Yunus, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Yunus works at Radiation Oncology in Mobile, AL with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.