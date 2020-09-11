Overview

Dr. Fusaini Mohammadu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Mohammadu works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bristol, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.