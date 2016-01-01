Dr. Fusun Gokmen Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokmen Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fusun Gokmen Fowler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gokmen Fowler's Office Locations
Greater New Bedford Surgery Center51 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 994-1400
Eye Health Vision Ctr64 Winthrop St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 823-5536
Community Counseling of Bristol County1 Washington St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 802-6770
Royo Eye & Laser Center8120 Timberlake Way Ste 211, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 423-2134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fusun Gokmen Fowler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gokmen Fowler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gokmen Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gokmen Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gokmen Fowler has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Astigmatism and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gokmen Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gokmen Fowler speaks Turkish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gokmen Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gokmen Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gokmen Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gokmen Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.