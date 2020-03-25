Dr. George Bigley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Bigley Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bigley Jr's Office Locations
Steven L Recchia MD Ltd75 Pringle Way Ste 910, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 324-2234
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I believe DR. BIGLEY to be an excellent physician. He won’t become your best friend but he is a Dr. that will give you answers and direction. I’ve been bounced around for a year to other neurologists and Dr. Bigley is the first and only that I now feel ha sleep me on the right path to wellness. He knows his stuf. He’s all business. I’d highly recommend him as a physician.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigley Jr has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigley Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.