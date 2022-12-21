Dr. G Clay Baynham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baynham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Clay Baynham, MD
Overview of Dr. G Clay Baynham, MD
Dr. G Clay Baynham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Baynham's Office Locations
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7776Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd Ste 500, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7776Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 694-7776Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 694-7776Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baynham?
Great listener and discussed all options. After careful consideration and many questions I was very comfortable with moving forward on the decision for back surgery. Survey was successful
About Dr. G Clay Baynham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497776066
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Clinic / Reconstructive Spine Surgery
- Nemours Children's Clinic / Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baynham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baynham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baynham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baynham has seen patients for Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baynham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Baynham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baynham.
