Dr. G Figueira, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. G Figueira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. G Figueira, MD
Dr. G Figueira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Figueira works at
Dr. Figueira's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Delray PA13590 S Jog Rd Ste 5, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 369-2144
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Figueira?
Nov. 2021 Patient for over 5 years I have always found Dr Figueira to be a good listener. She does not rush me thru an appointment as if I were a number. As with any busy Dr Office in today's world, one must know how to work the system. Make your next appointments before leaving the office!! For Rx refills and the like, only use their office "Portal" for private secure messaging to your doctor. Leaving office messages is a waste of time. Check that your file has the correct updated info for where to send in your Rx. I have had issues in the past with a PA using old, outdated info in my folder so my Rx became very delayed, had t be repeated, etc etc. And, can someone PLEASE clean the blinds and artificial plants? They're grossly dirty!
About Dr. G Figueira, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1265465546
Education & Certifications
- The Miriam Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueira works at
Dr. Figueira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.