Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matherne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD
Overview
Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Matherne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-9119
-
2
Primary Care Center1221 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-5348
-
3
Primary Care Center2955 Ivy 250 303 Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 980-6555
-
4
UVA Children's Hospital Battle Building, Charlottesville VA1204 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-0123
-
5
UVA Surgical Services541 Sunset Ln, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 829-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matherne?
We visited Dr. Matherne with our 11 year-old daughter today. He was excellent from the moment he came in the room. Very upbeat, and friendly. He spoke directly to both me and my wife as well as to my daughter. He obviously wanted us all to feel included in the appointment and understand what was going on. He thoroughly explained the situation, gave us options, as well as his opinion. He was both very friendly and the consummate professional. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1679642201
Education & Certifications
- U Ia Hosps/Clins
- University of Oklahoma - Pediatric Residency
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matherne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matherne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matherne works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Matherne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matherne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matherne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matherne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.