See All Cardiologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Liverpool and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge works at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Lester, MD
Dr. Steven Lester, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Svatikova, MD
Dr. Anna Svatikova, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Fadi Shamoun, MD
Dr. Fadi Shamoun, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
    18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
  2. 2
    Satellite Location
    140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 140, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777
  3. 3
    Phoenix Heart Pllc
    5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge?

    Oct 14, 2022
    My husband and I both likeDr Gomes and want to keep her as our Dr we have to change to Banner Advantage Plus and pray Phoenix Heart gets add to the Banner Service.
    Gayle — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge to family and friends

    Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD.

    About Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Sinhala and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235325507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Liverpool
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.