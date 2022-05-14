Overview

Dr. G. Richmond, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Richmond works at Rush Cardiovascular Surgery in Oak Brook, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.