Dr. Trono Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy Trono Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Guy Trono Jr, MD
Dr. Guy Trono Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trono Jr's Office Locations
- 1 19 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-2251
-
2
Trinity Health of New England Provider Network300 Hebron Ave Ste 207, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-0585
-
3
Collins Medical Assoc Dr Garth Oliver9 Cranbrook Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 522-2251
-
4
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trono Jr?
Straightforward and friendly. Gave me background information and advice on my issue. Answered all my questions. When I was in the hospital, he came by as a consulting physician and adjusted a procedure ordered by the residents. It saved me a considerable amount of trouble and eased weeks of convalescence.
About Dr. Guy Trono Jr, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487670071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trono Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trono Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trono Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trono Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trono Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trono Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trono Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trono Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trono Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.