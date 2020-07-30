Dr. G Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Warner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. G Warner, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Warner works at
Locations
Stidham Medical LLC1890 AL Highway 157 Ste 420, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 737-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warner is the best pulmonologist and sleep specialist I have ever seen! He and his staff truly do care for their patients and they make it obvious.
About Dr. G Warner, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, German and Spanish
- 1194754788
Education & Certifications
- University Al School Med
- U Al Sch Med
- University of Florida
- Mercer Univ
- Emergency Medical Services and Pulmonology
Dr. Warner speaks American Sign Language, German and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
