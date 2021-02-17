Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanahan IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM
Overview of Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM
Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Shanahan IV works at
Dr. Shanahan IV's Office Locations
-
1
Lakes Foot and Ankle Associates9640 Commerce Rd Ste 102, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 360-3888Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanahan IV?
I have seen many Podiatrist .Dr. Shanahan and his team are the best! My foot is the best it's been in years! Thank you all very much.
About Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003818907
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanahan IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanahan IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanahan IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanahan IV works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanahan IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanahan IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanahan IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.