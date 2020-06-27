See All Ophthalmologists in Louisville, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Gabor Nemeth, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (63)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabor Nemeth, MD

Dr. Gabor Nemeth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PECSI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nemeth works at Advanced Eye Care in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Stye and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Nemeth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Care
    4139 Cadillac Ct Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 473-4835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Stye
Progressive High Myopia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Stye
Progressive High Myopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gabor Nemeth, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093704082
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PECSI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabor Nemeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemeth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemeth works at Advanced Eye Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Nemeth’s profile.

    Dr. Nemeth has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Stye and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

