Dr. Gabor Toth, MD

Vascular Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabor Toth, MD

Dr. Gabor Toth, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PECSI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Toth works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Fairview Hospital
  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gabor Toth, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104014083
    Education & Certifications

    • PECSI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabor Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toth works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Toth’s profile.

    Dr. Toth has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Toth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

