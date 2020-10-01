Dr. Gabor Varju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabor Varju, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabor Varju, MD
Dr. Gabor Varju, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Medical Center and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Varju's Office Locations
Physicians East1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best and take care of his patients!!!
About Dr. Gabor Varju, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235342999
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem
Dr. Varju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varju has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Varju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varju.
