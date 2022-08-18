See All General Surgeons in Tomball, TX
Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (184)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD

Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Evangelical University of El Salvador|Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Arevalo works at Surgical Advanced Specialty Center in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arevalo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Advanced Specialty Center
    455 School St Ste 10, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrotomy
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Abdominal Pain
Gastrotomy
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic-Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 184 ratings
    Patient Ratings (184)
    5 Star
    (179)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437415494
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center &amp;amp; Case Western Reserve University|University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center / Case Western Reserve University
    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr|St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis - Robotic Surgery
    Residency
    • St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
    Internship
    • Evangelical University of El Salvador|Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arevalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arevalo works at Surgical Advanced Specialty Center in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Arevalo’s profile.

    184 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arevalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arevalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

