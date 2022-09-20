Dr. Breuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel Breuer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Breuer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Breuer works at
Locations
-
1
Digital Echo LLC600 University Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 627-2210
-
2
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-2234
-
3
Action Physical Therapy LLC3345 Burns Rd Ste 202, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 363-4400Tuesday8:30am - 11:30amWednesday8:30am - 11:30amThursday8:30am - 11:30am
- 4 1004 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 363-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruer has always been a fantastic, well-informed doctor. If it wasn't for him, I would have suffered for a longer period. He is very thorough. He is also very kind and caring... he actually listens.
About Dr. Gabriel Breuer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508803222
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breuer works at
Dr. Breuer has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Breuer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breuer.
