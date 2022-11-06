Overview of Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD

Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Carabulea works at Dava F Gerard MD in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.