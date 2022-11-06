Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabulea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD
Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Carabulea works at
Dr. Carabulea's Office Locations
Dava F Gerard MD665 Camino de los Mares Ste 208, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 218-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carabulea?
First impression: very good Dr and his staff. Very friendly and knowledgeable. Love their office. “ traditional European style“
About Dr. Gabriel Carabulea, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063419604
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Ravenswood Hosp
- Inst Med Bucuresti
