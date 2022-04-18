See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Absecon, NJ
Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO

Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Absecon, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Catalina works at Shoreline Endocrine & Medical Associates PC in Absecon, NJ with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Catalina's Office Locations

    Shoreline Endocrine & Medical Associates PC
    707 White Horse Pike Ste C1, Absecon, NJ 08201 (609) 813-2200
    Atlanticare Cancer Care Institute Egg Harbor Township
    2500 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 (609) 677-6000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2022
    Excellent experience with Dr. Catalina. Knowledgable and professional.
    Tony D — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Catalina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Catalina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catalina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catalina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

