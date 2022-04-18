Dr. Catalina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO
Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Absecon, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Catalina's Office Locations
Shoreline Endocrine & Medical Associates PC707 White Horse Pike Ste C1, Absecon, NJ 08201 Directions (609) 813-2200
Atlanticare Cancer Care Institute Egg Harbor Township2500 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 677-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Catalina. Knowledgable and professional.
About Dr. Gabriel Catalina, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
