Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD

Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Carlos Apache Healthcare and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Colceriu works at DHMG East Valley Intensivists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Colceriu's Office Locations

  1
    Osborn Ambulatory Surgical Center Ltd
    3330 N 2nd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012
(602) 274-7195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Carlos Apache Healthcare
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoporosis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anemia
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dysphagia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Immunization Administration
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Pericardial Disease
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Amyloidosis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Behçet's Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Coccygeal Pain
Cortisone Injection
Cough
De Quervain's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Esophagitis
Familial Mediterranean Fever
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goodpasture's Disease
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Metabolic Bone Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Purpura
Reflux Esophagitis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scleroderma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Steroid Injection
Systemic Vasculitis
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigger Finger
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Actions Healthcare Management
    • Aetna
    • Alfa Insurance Company
    • Alta Health Network
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Broadspire
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Carrington
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CNA
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • Delta Dental
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Global Assistance
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
    • National Care Network
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Portamedic
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • Secure Care Indemnity
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Sliding Scale
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Sturm Ruger & Co.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Excellent.
    — Nov 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD
    About Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134240146
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colceriu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colceriu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colceriu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colceriu works at DHMG East Valley Intensivists in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Colceriu’s profile.

    Dr. Colceriu has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colceriu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Colceriu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colceriu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colceriu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colceriu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

