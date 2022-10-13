See All General Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Mexico - M.D. and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Frederick Health Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Del Corral works at MedStar Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Younan, MD
Dr. George Younan, MD
4.9 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
    9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 214, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 444-1392
  2. 2
    MedStar Health Bel Air Medical Campus
    12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Birthmark
CoolSculpting®
Bedsores
Birthmark
CoolSculpting®

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Del Corral?

    Oct 13, 2022
    I has the most important experience doctor del corral bilingual doctor who is very attentive to my surgery coming up in 2023 im happy his very happy and very helpful I like the way he helps out and gives you the most important things to do before a surgery and after Thanks soon my surgery Thanks doctor corral Gabriel Del corral my best doctor for a surgery
    Valeria Alvarez — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Del Corral to family and friends

    Dr. Del Corral's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Del Corral

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD.

    About Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649390923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Microsurgery - University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery - Lankenau Medical Center, Main Line Health|Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery - Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Mexico - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Corral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Corral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Corral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Corral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Corral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Corral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Corral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.