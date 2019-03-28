Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD
Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
South Texas Health System301 W Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 632-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with his kind and thorough approach in trying to find out what’s causing the pain. I was skeptical at first after reading some of the negative reviews, but I can honestly say he was NOTHING like those bad reviews. He was very nice and asked a lot of questions to try and find out what might be causing the severe pain on the lower side of my head.He explained in detail what my CT scan revealed and asked to make a few changes in my life to see if I notice any change. And I did!
About Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
