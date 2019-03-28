Overview of Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD

Dr. Gabriel Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Diaz works at South Texas Health System in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.