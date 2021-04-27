See All Oncologists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD

Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Del Litoral and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Domenech works at 21st Century Oncology - Stuart in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Domenech's Office Locations

  1. 1
    21st Century Oncology
    12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 862-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sanus Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Domenech?

    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr.D is a great Dr. I have been is his care for three years now!!
    Brian — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Domenech to family and friends

    Dr. Domenech's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Domenech

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD.

    About Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427043785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Del Litoral
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ROSARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domenech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Domenech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Domenech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Domenech works at 21st Century Oncology - Stuart in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Domenech’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Domenech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domenech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domenech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domenech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.