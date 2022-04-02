Dr. Fuqua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel Fuqua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Fuqua, MD
Dr. Gabriel Fuqua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McHenry, IL.
Dr. Fuqua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fuqua's Office Locations
-
1
Emergency Medicine Department4201 W Medical Center Dr # D, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Woodstock3701 Doty Rd Fl 1, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 338-6600
-
3
Centegra Physician Care10350 Haligus Rd Ste 200, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 338-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuqua?
Dr. Fuqua has helped me through a very difficult work situation. He has been a tremendous help by just listening and not giving me suggestions. He is always kind, caring, and patient. If I have any concerns about my medication he is there for me. I am glad I started seeing him!
About Dr. Gabriel Fuqua, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497198832
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuqua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuqua works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuqua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuqua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.