Dr. Gabriel Garcia-Diaz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Garcia-Diaz works at Merced Orthopedic Medical Group in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.