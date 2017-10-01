Overview of Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD

Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.