Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD
Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo's Office Locations
Health Point Medical Group2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 460, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-4328
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Gonzales-Portillo! He is extremely kind, compassionate and a medical genius! I had a pretty complicated case of scoliosis. I’m in my 50’s and was told by an orthopedic surgeon that I was too old to be fixed. Dr. Portillo took so many factors into consideration and performed an 8 level Fusion. I cannot praise him enough! I am not on any pain medication, either! Had a minor “tweak” done in July (sac fusion) and rebounded in a few days! He is THE ONLY surgeon I trust!
About Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Illinois University
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at
Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales-Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
