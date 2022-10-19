Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center12959 Palms West Dr Ste 230, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 790-2258
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Gonzalez for 8 or 9 years. He always is personable, friendly and very knowledgeable . He takes his time with each patient which sometimes leads to a wait, but it's always worthwhile
About Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Chldns Hosp Buffalo
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
