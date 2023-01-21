Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD
Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
Steward Medical Group240 North Dr, Melbourne, FL 32934 Directions (321) 775-1300
Steward Medical Group - WMOB 204240 N Wickham Rd Ste 204, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 775-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Well it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Dr. Hernandez. My son is now 34. I can’t comment on the office staff. But I can tell you that he is a wonderful dr. And we have had lots of visits back in the day for all sorts of things. Some more serious than others. But he’s always been honest and concerned and cared with best intentions. Honestly the day my son turned 18 we had been in there for some shots before college. It would be the last visit with my pediatrician l literally cried. Even today I’ll say to my son is your dr. Good do you like him. He will say “well he’s no Dr. Hernandez” take it easy on the office staff they see all us moms in a panic wanting our babies taken cared of. He does have a lot of patients because he is good. So be persistent you’ll get in. I’m thankful for Dr. Hernandez. Respectfully, Lynn Rivera
About Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University So Fla Affil Hosps
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
