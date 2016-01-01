Dr. Gabriel Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Jacob, MD
Dr. Gabriel Jacob, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (866) 907-4159
Royo Eye and Laser Center1524 Eureka Rd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-7696
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Joint Benefit Trust
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gabriel Jacob, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- Loyola University Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Drusen and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob speaks Chinese and French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
