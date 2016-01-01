Overview of Dr. Gabriel Jacob, MD

Dr. Gabriel Jacob, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Jacob works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Drusen and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.