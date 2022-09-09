See All Plastic Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (35)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD

Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at St. Peter's Plastic Surgery in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Peter's Plastic Surgery
    317 S Manning Blvd Ste C364, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 641-6936
  2. 2
    Capital District Dentistry
    4 Palisades Dr Ste 200, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Gabriel J. Kaufman
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 641-6936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2022
    I found Dr. Kaufman to be extremely professional, caring and compassionate. He was always willing to take as much time as I needed to answer my questions and quell my concerns. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who requires breast cancer surgery.
    Barbara B. — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821132093
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hackensack Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Nassau University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at St. Peter's Plastic Surgery in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

