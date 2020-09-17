See All Hand Surgeons in Kentfield, CA
Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD

Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kentfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kind works at Kentfield Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospital in Kentfield, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kind's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kentfield Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospital
    1125 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Kentfield, CA 94904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 485-3566
  2. 2
    Gabriel M. Kind MD Inc.
    45 Castro St Ste 410, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 485-3566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kind?

    Sep 17, 2020
    OMG !!!! FABULOUS WORK !! Before I came to Dr Kind, I looked like a candidate for “Botched”......I LOVE the results Dr Kind achieved with the mess he had to work with......I SOOOOO LOVE my results !!!
    Debra Hopkins — Sep 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kind to family and friends

    Dr. Kind's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kind

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD.

    About Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831130673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Davies Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gabriel Kind, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.