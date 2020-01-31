Dr. Gabriel Lazcano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazcano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Lazcano, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Lazcano, MD
Dr. Gabriel Lazcano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lazcano works at
Dr. Lazcano's Office Locations
Laser Eye Center Of Miami1661 Sw 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 443-4733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazcano did what other ophthalmologist refused to do. He is trustworthy and I’m forever thankful to him for restoring my vision with the bi-lateral cataract surgery he performed. I also thank his wonderful staff and his surgical team for their excellent service.
About Dr. Gabriel Lazcano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazcano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazcano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazcano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazcano works at
Dr. Lazcano has seen patients for Pterygium, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazcano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazcano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazcano.
